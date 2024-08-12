Did Atlanta set themselves up for failure holding Cousins out of preseason action?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons held veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins out of their preseason opener in Miami. Considering Cousins tore his Achilles last season in week eight holding the veteran out wasn't a complete surprise. However, considering how great Penix looked should Cousins have been out there?
Kirk Cousins isn't playing for his job despite the excitement around Penix. There is a reason that Atlanta signed the veteran and his contract locks this into place. Cousins is going to be Atlanta's starter in the 2024 season unless dealing with a long-term injury.
Atlanta made the right decision and should continue holding Cousins out of preseason action
His contract and accomplishments as a starter demand this. Holding the veteran out of preseason is a wise decision even with the brewing quarterback debate. It is going to continue among sports media and Atlanta fans with every Falcons loss or Cousins missed play.
Starting the veteran in meaningless preseason games is a risk Atlanta is wise not to take. Raheem Morris understands the potential risks are far higher than the reward of putting your franchise quarterback out there.
It would be different if Cousins didn't have the experience and camp reps he has been given. Allow the veteran quarterback to continue to focus on week one and getting himself ready to face a great Steelers pass rush.
For Falcons fans, a nice byproduct of this is going to be an extended look at rookie Michael Penix Jr.
In the rookie's debut, the quarterback hit a memorable deep pass and showed flashes of why fans continue to be excited for the future. Even with the growing excitement around Penix, there isn't a reason to push Cousins into the preseason. Protecting the veteran and focusing on a brutal early slate is where Atlanta's focus should be with an opening four weeks of the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs, and Saints.