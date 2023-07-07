Do the Atlanta Falcons have the cap space to make another move?
By Nick Halden
Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons front office made a myriad of off-season moves completely rebuilding the defense and adding key pieces to a talented young offense. In a weak division with a last-place schedule the Falcons should become a trendy pick to break their playoff drought and perhaps even host a playoff game for the first time in more than a half-decade.
These aspirations are more than fair in year three for Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. The duo has quickly built back a contending roster. They have accomplished this without adding any terrible contracts and keeping future flexibility.
While the team spent the bulk of their cap space this off-season if needed the team does still have the ability to make a move. With an estimated remaining cap space of $9.2 million, Atlanta has enough room left to make an addition before week one or make a big move near the trade deadline if the team is contending as expected.
There are a number of veteran free agents that fit Atlanta's roster still on the market, however, outside of adding to the receiver position it would be surprising to see the team make any more notable moves before the season begins. Atlanta has spent the last two seasons digging itself out of a terrible cap situation.
It is unlikely that Fontenot and the Atlanta front office wish to push all their chips to the middle of the table just yet. Instead, opting to maintain some cap flexibility heading into the year incase there is a key addition needed for a young and unproven roster.
This front office has obviously had a plan from day one (aside from the Deshaun Watson debacle) and has been incredibly consistent. If the past two seasons have taught us anything the Falcons are done making moves for now keeping their hard-earned cap space if and when the team needs a mid-season boost.