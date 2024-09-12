Does Dak's extension give Atlanta a shot at chasing Micah Parsons?
By Nick Halden
Among the many draft mistakes Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot should wish he could correct is selecting Kyle Pitts over Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Kyle Pitts had a great rookie season and could still prove to be a building block for the Atlanta offense.
However, there is no arguing who the superior player is and that Parsons is the impact defender Atlanta has been missing. With the recent extensions for the Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and star receiver CeeDee Lamb, it is fair to wonder if Parsons could be on the move.
Could the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to correct their mistake and land Parsons?
Looking at the cap in Dallas and considering the players they are already paying it is going to be difficult to extend Micah but not impossible. Judging from recent comments made by Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys owner it seems incredibly unlikely.
Only Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are in the same conversation as Micah Parsons. A trio of defensive players who elevate their teams and impact winning at the highest level. If the Atlanta defense were able to add Parsons to their current core they would be a realistic NFC contender.
Despite the offensive questions and the struggles in the secondary adding Parsons completely changes the ceiling and perspective of the team. Unfortunately for the Falcons, this is an impossible dream for a player who understands the value of playing for the Cowboys and the money it translates into off the field.
Going from the Cowboys to the Falcons is unrealistic for a player of Micah's ability and stature. As fun as the fit might be to consider it simply isn't a realistic possibility. For the Falcons to find a star pass rusher they must utilize the draft or look to overpay an aging star at the position. Micah Parsons has zero chance of ever being an Atlanta Falcon.