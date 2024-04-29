Blogging Dirty
Early Falcons 53-man roster predictions after 2024 NFL Draft

Taking an early stab at the 53-man roster after the Falcons make their 2024 NFL Draft picks.

By Grayson Freestone

Texas Rangers v Atlanta Braves
Texas Rangers v Atlanta Braves / Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages
Falcons 53-man roster prediction: Special teams

Kicker (1):

  • Younghoe Koo

Most best and most swaggy kicker in the NFL. Moving on...

Punter (1):

  • Bradley Pinion

Good punter who is under contract for two more years.

Long snapper (1):

  • Liam McCullough

One of the most interesting players on the team at the least interesting position on the field. Liam McCullough was brought back thanks to his accurate snaps.

