Early win, loss predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons
I feel good about this game. Yes, you are playing the defending champions but you are playing a team that has struggled early in the season these past couple of years. They are a late-blooming team so the Falcons get to play them at the ideal time. Falcons pull off the upset at home.
Prediction: Win (2-1)
Week 4: New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
One scary thing about the Falcons' schedule is the amount of home games early in their season. This means they must take advantage, especially in a divisional game like this. The Falcons had success against the Saints at home last year. This year, the Falcons are a better team while the Saints might be worse.
Prediction: Win (3-1)
Week 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons
Opposite of the games against the Saints last year, the Falcons lost at home and won on the road against Tampa Bay. These divisional games are so hard to predict but I go back to the fact that the Falcons significantly improved while the Bucs decided to 'run it back' with their 9-8 team.