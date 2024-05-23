Early win, loss predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
Predicting whether the Atlanta Falcons will win or loss during their 2024 season.
Week 6: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
You don't realize just how winnable this schedule is until you start going game by game. Despite what happened in Carolina last season, this is a game the Falcons should win.
Prediction: Win (5-1)
Week 7: Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons will look to extend their winning streak against a team that is an unknown. The Seahawks were decent last season but the Falcons will have the advantage at quarterback. A.J. Terrell and Clark Phillips must step up big in this game on the defensive side of the ball.
Prediction: Win (6-1)
Week 8: Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This is a stretch where we could see a drought for Atlanta. Divisional games are so hard to predict, especially this one. I have the Falcons dropping their first divisional game of the year.