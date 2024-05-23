Early win, loss predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
Predicting whether the Atlanta Falcons will win or loss during their 2024 season.
4 of 6
Week 9: Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons have struggled against the Cowboys in recent matchups. We know this is a different team for the Falcons but the Cowboys still have the talent on defense to make things hard on the home team. Falcons run into their first home loss and first losing streak.
Prediction: Loss (6-3)
Week 10: Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints
The Falcons have not been great in New Orleans, it is what it is. In all likelihood, the Falcons will split another series with their heated rival which I have them doing here.
Prediction: Loss (6-4)
Week 11: Atlanta Falcons @ Denver Broncos
The Atlanta Falcons will look to end their three-game skid by taking a long trip to Denver to play a concerning Broncos team. The Falcons will want to beat up on Sean Payton—something I have them doing.