Early win, loss predictions for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
Week 16: New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons
This is another game where the Falcons are the better team and they are at home for this one. This is the final stretch and if these predictions are correct, the Falcons won't have too much pressure on them in the final three games. With that being said, you don't want to mess around. Just play like the better team and win the game.
Prediction: Win (11-4)
Week 17: Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders
This could be a trap game for the Falcons. The Falcons could have their sights set on the playoffs while the Commanders may be fighting for a final playoff spot. New Washington head coach Dan Quinn will also look to tally a win against his former team. This is one of those inevitable 'didn't-see-that-coming' result.
Prediction: Loss (11-5)
Week 18: Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons close out their season by looking for the sweep against a team they embarrassingly did not sweep last season. Even if the Falcons happen to be resting a couple of their starters, the Falcons should win.