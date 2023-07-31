Eddie Goldman leaving the Atlanta Falcons for a second straight season
By Nick Halden
Eddie Goldman was one of the more interesting off-season additions for the Atlanta Falcons as a player that was supposed to be on the 2022 roster. Goldman joined the team and less than two weeks later opted to retire moving on from Atlanta before ever playing a snap.
This season, however, Goldman was expected to play a role returning from retirement and joining an Atlanta Falcons defensive line that appeared to be one of the best in the NFC. After adding Ryan Nielsen to the coaching staff it was obvious that the focus in free agency and the draft was building out a much improved defensive line.
Goldman was a part of that but not a major piece that cannot be replaced. Speculating on Goldman's reasons for walking away from the team a second time isn't fair to a player that obviously attempted to come back and play a role for the team in the 2023 season.
Losing Goldman isn't ideal but it isn't a large blow to a defensive line that quickly rebounded making moves to add more depth.
Atlanta's defensive line clearly should still take a major leap forward with a myriad of off-season additions helping Arnold Ebiketie, Grady Jarrett, and Lorenzo Carter all improve their production as well.
The biggest pieces Atlanta added are former Saint David Onyemata and well-respected veteran Calais Campbell. Both players that should instantly start and be productive while helping develop Atlanta's young talent at the position.
Losing Goldman hurt Atlanta's depth but does nothing to change overall expectations for a greatly improve defense. For Eddie, it is an unfortunate ending to a comeback story for a player that had a solid 18 career sacks and 21 quarterback hits from the interior of the defensive line. Perhaps this isn't the end for the veteran but it is clear that it isn't going to work out in Atlanta.