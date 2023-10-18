Everything is still there for the taking for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have had three very ugly losses this year but their three wins still have them in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC
The Atlanta Falcons have had a strange season which has involved a couple of comeback wins, a late rally to beat a division rival, and three faceplants thanks to an ineffective offense.
Despite all of this, the Atlanta Falcons still have as good of a shot as anyone when it comes to making the playoffs. Especially with a big divisional matchup on Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons still have a clear shot to make the playoffs
Last season, the Atlanta Falcons kept pace within the NFC South until the last few weeks thanks to the bad play of the other three teams. This year, things seem to be playing out in the same exact way as the Falcons' divisional rivals continue to lose.
As we currently stand, the Buccaneers are leading the division thanks to an early bye week. The Falcons have the same number of wins but an extra loss that has them tied with the New Orleans Saints. And then you have the Panthers who will be fighting to win one game this year.
After a disappointing loss to the Commanders, the Falcons will be going on the road to take on the division-leading Buccaneers. This will be a fight for first place in the division.
If the Falcons can win then they will go to 4-3 while the Bucs will drop to 3-3.
This is a huge moment in the season because if the Falcons lose this game then the Bucs will essentially be two games ahead. While a two-game deficit isn't going to lose you the division this early, it gives the Bucs that extra cushion and puts a lot of pressure on the Falcons.
Beating Tampa Bay is imperative as it will give you the lead in the division and get the road matchup out of the way.
All in all, everything is there for the taking. What has happened has happened, this team has to forget about everything and start playing more consistently. Atlanta needs to take advantage of all the breaks they are getting within the division.