Ex-NFL QB Chase Daniel may have the best Falcons-Bill Belichick theory yet
Once you hear it, you'll agree.
At this point, every day is just a bunch of hours spent waiting for the Falcons to hire Bill Belichick. He already formally interviewed earlier this week, and on Thursday it was reported that he would be interviewing again -- this time in a one-on-one meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Everyone and their mother is speculating about when it'll happen, and if there's a football podcast that hasn't done an episode on it yet, good for them. One podcast that did touch on it was The Athletic's Inside The Pocket, which features ex-NFL QB Chase Daniel. Daniel floated on theory -- that's really more of a bit -- about how the interview probably went down, and honestly, we kinda agree:
"Arthur Blank flies up on his jet to the New England area where Belichick is at," Daniel said. "And Belichick interviews him. That's how I see it. You don't interview the best coach of all-time. I'm sorry, he's just stuck in his ways. Belichick is probably like, 'OK, come to me. What do you guys have to offer?'"
Come to think of it, that's definitely how it went. I don't even need to assume that Daniel has heard something through his NFL connections, though it doesn't exactly sound like he's sourcing info here. But just because Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick, I'll believe it. It was probably the driest, most monotone interview that Arthur Blank has ever conducted. Do you think they talked about that Super Bowl? I bet they talked about that Super Bowl. Thank you, ex-NFL QB and current-podcaster Chase Daniel, for setting such a vivid scene. We're all better for it.