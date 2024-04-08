Expert reveals favorite prospect for Falcons in 2024 NFL Draft
It's no secret the Falcons have needed pass rush for the last decade. Matt Bowen predicts reinforcements on the edge at 8 this year.
By Eric Wells
In his most recent favorite team fits article, ESPN’s Matt Bowen listed Dallas Turner as the perfect fit for the Falcons. A top 2 EDGE in this year's draft, his prescience would be welcomed on the worst pass Rush win rate defensive line in the NFL.
"“Turner has all the physical tools and the speed — he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine — to fit in coach Raheem Morris’ front as a versatile outside linebacker.” "- Matt Bowen
Dallas played the same versatile position at the University of Alabama, racking up 53 tackles, 10 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2023.
“Morris can get Turner loose on inside stunts and loops, maximizing his elite closing burst. Plus, Turner will use his explosive jump off the ball to win with power in schemed matchups. His 17% pressure rate last season ranked second in the SEC and eighth in the FBS.”
Turner has commonly been mocked to the Falcons by draft analysts throughout the season, including Mel Kiper of ESPN, Eric Edholm of NFL.com, and Daniel Jeremiah.
Raheem Morris had a similar-sized player, Byron Young, play Weakside Linebacker for him in LA. Young was a third-round pick but used his speed and athleticism to earn eight sacks, 2nd among all rookies in 2023. With Turner projected to be within the top 10 of the first round, Falcons fans can hope for this production, or better, if Dallas comes to Atlanta.