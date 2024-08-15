Failing Atlanta Falcons draft pick continues to show why 2023 team was doomed
By Nick Halden
Desmond Ridder's preseason debut brought a familiar sight for Atlanta Falcons fans. Ridder holding the ball too long and showing flashes of what could be surrounded by mind-numbing misses and mistakes. Early returns with the Arizona Cardinals have only reinforced why the Falcons 2023 roster never had a chance.
Many believed (this writer included) that while Ridder would never be a star quarterback he could be a capable point guard. His ability as a runner and his arm talent would allow the third-year quarterback to hypothetically fill such a role.
With Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts the thought was the degree of difficulty for Ridder was low enough for the Atlanta quarterback to be capable. This proved to be as far from reality as a take could be. Ridder and the 2023 Falcons never had a chance at being anything aside from a below-average offense.
Desmond Ridder is continuing to show in Arizona he lacks the one skill you cannot teach
Ridder's time with the Cardinals has further shown that you can have all the talent in the world and still not be an NFL quarterback. On talent alone, Ridder has the ability to be a low-level starter or a high-end backup. His arm and ability to move in the pocket are all above average and show why at one time the Falcons believed in their former quarterback.
However, what Ridder lacks is NFL instincts and the ability to react to what he sees in the moment. Yes, this can be developed and improved as a player ages and studies the league. In Ridder's the skill set simply isn't there.
It is as if the quarterback is seconds behind the rest of the field. Making decisions at the wrong time and reacting too late. Add in the fact that Ridder's talent isn't elite and there simply is no way around what the last two years are telling you, that Desmond Ridder isn't an NFL quarterback.
There is a very real chance the Cardinals move on. This can change with a long way to go before the season begins but for now, it is safe to say Ridder doesn't appear to be winning the QB2 battle.
Aside from the obvious Arthur Smith takes this should concern Falcons fans a great deal. The fact that Terry Fontenot and this front office had Desmond Ridder in their facility for a year and still put the fate of the 2023 season in his hands is a red flag. One that isn't helped by Atlanta's management of the quarterback position this offseason.
Ridder has always taken accountability and is an easy guy to root for. Making it all the more painful the more obvious it becomes just how wrong Atlanta was on their former quarterback and how lost he appears to be at this level.