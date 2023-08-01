Falcons: 1 fringe player to watch at each offensive position during training camp, preseason
One player at each offensive position to keep an eye on for the Atlanta Falcons during training camp and preseason
There are a lot of players on the Atlanta Falcons' 90-man roster that are fighting for the few spots on the final 53-man roster. Between now and the start of the regular season, there are going to be a lot of dreams crushed.
As depressing as that is there is a flip side, players will have their dreams come true. All of these players are fighting tooth and nail to be one of the final players standing.
While 53 spots on the roster seem like a lot, it really isn't when you consider all of the players who are essentially roster locks. Players like Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett, Jessie Bates, etc. are not going anywhere so there aren't 53 spots available. With that being said, there are still a handful of players who could survive through the 37 cuts to be made.
Let's identify one player at each offensive position that could sneak their way onto the final roster for the Falcons.