Falcons: 1 fringe player to watch at each offensive position during training camp, preseason
Training camp is underway and as we inch closer and closer to the start of the regular season here are some offensive position you should be keeping an eye on
Keep an eye on OT Tyler Vrabel and IOL Justin Shaffer for the Atlanta Falcons
Tyler Vrabel, the son of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, was a key undrafted free agent signing from last year for the Falcons.
Coming out of Boston College, Vrabel was one of the most experienced players on the offensive line. He has the bloodlines as his dad was a solid, hardnosed player in the NFL, he has the size at six-foot-six, 315-pounds, and he has another year of experience at a position that doesn't have a player who is clearly going to be the backup.
As for Justin Shaffer, the same rings true. He has a year under his belt with his time on the practice squad just like Vrabel. The Falcons used a draft pick on him a year ago, so they clearly like him.
Depth on the offensive line is lacking right now, so these two second-year players could make the final roster.