Falcons: 1 fringe player to watch at each offensive position during training camp, preseason
Training camp is underway and as we inch closer and closer to the start of the regular season here are some offensive position you should be keeping an eye on
Keep an eye on WR Penny Hart for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons brought in a Georgia-born talent and Georgia State alum when they signed wide receiver Penny Hart this offseason. Hart is a smaller receiver at six-foot-eight, 180-pounds who played in 39 games for the Seattle Seahawks from 2020-2022.
While he might not have the raw speed that you would expect from a smaller receiver (4.63 forty-yard dash), he is a shifty player that can get open.
Penny Hart also has experience as a kick and punt returner from his time at GSU. With the season-ending injury to Avery Williams, the Falcons are looking for a punt returner and someone to catch the kickoffs that are kicked away from Cordarrelle Patterson.
If Desmond Ridder finds any chemistry with Hart then he could end up making the final roster.