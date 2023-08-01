Falcons: 1 fringe player to watch at each offensive position during training camp, preseason
Training camp is underway and as we inch closer and closer to the start of the regular season here are some offensive position you should be keeping an eye on
Keep an eye on RB Carlos Washington Jr. for the Atlanta Falcons
If you have been following or watching the early parts of the Atlanta Falcons training camp, then you have likely heard about Carlos Washington Jr. He is a player that has garnered a lot of buzz at a loaded position.
This truly feels like the player that the Falcons will have to keep around. Washington is a smaller, thicker running back which should play in his favor.
Last season, the Falcons featured four running backs—Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Caleb Huntley, and Avery Williams. Allgeier and CP will have big roles in 2023 and the same with Bijan Robinson. However, the Falcons lost Avery Williams to a season-ending injury and Caleb Huntley was released due to an injury he suffered. This means that Carlos Washington could earn himself a few carries if he is able to make the final roster.