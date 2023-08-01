Falcons: 1 fringe player to watch at each offensive position during training camp, preseason
Training camp is underway and as we inch closer and closer to the start of the regular season here are some offensive position you should be keeping an eye on
Keep an eye on QB Logan Woodside for the Atlanta Falcons
There were obviously no other options here for the Atlanta Falcons. Desmond Ridder is the starter and Taylor Heinicke was brought in to be the backup quarterback—that we know for sure. And then the only guy remaining is Logan Woodside.
I will say though that Arthur Smith clearly likes Woodside a lot. Following whatever happened with Marcus Mariota last year, Logan Woodside was signed off of the Titans practice squad to be the backup to Ridder. Smith had familiarity with him and had a ton of trust.
While it is hard to envision Woodside making anything other than the practice squad, if Logan Woodside balls out prior to final cuts, might the Falcons hold on to three quarterbacks? There are worse ideas.