Falcons Draft Profile Christian Gonzalez: strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Fit with Falcons and prediction
I think he is an excellent fit for Atlanta, particularly, I love his fit on the opposite side of A.J. Terrell. Terrell is a shutdown corner who will force quarterbacks to look in the opposite direction. Having Christian Gonzalez, who can attack the football, on the opposite side would be amazing. Not to mention, with the addition of Jessie Bates, that is even more opportunity to get the ball back to the offense. He is well worth consideration for the Atlanta Falcons at pick eight. His tackling is just the one thing I am concerned about but you pay corners to cover, not tackle.
Fit: A-
Prediction:
I believe the Atlanta Falcons are considering Gonzalez with the eighth overall pick. They may not be counting on Casey Hayward this upcoming year, and even if they are, it wouldn't hurt to give Gonzalez an easier transition into the NFL.
While I think he will be under consideration, I don't think they would take him over an edge rusher that they love. If a few of the top pass rushers are off the board at pick eight or if they trade down a few spots, then I think there is a strong possibility this ends up being the selection but I see them prioritizing an elite pass rusher.