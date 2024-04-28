Falcons 2024 approach at QB beats Arthur Smith's 2023 approach
Getting lost in all of the unrest is the fact that the Atlanta Falcons are making much better decisions than they did last year with Arthur Smith at the helm.
As much as you may hate the selection of Michael Penix Jr., there is one fact you cannot deny, this year's situation at quarterback is galaxies above where Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons were last season.
Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. vs. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Do I even need to ask which duo you would take?
The approach the Falcons have had this offseason is a product of what their past two seasons have been like. They have learned from their mistakes and they should be getting credit for that.
Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. is a lot better than Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke
I always like to preface these types of articles by saying, this has nothing to do with the type of people that Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are. Ridder was always mature in how he handled himself and was always respectful. I truly hope he succeeds in Arizona because he deserves it. For Heinicke, he is still on the roster and has overcome a lot throughout his career. Considering everything, the fact that he is still playing says a lot about who he is.
With that out of the way, why are people mad at the Falcons for not wanting to go through the 2022 and 2023 seasons again?
Those two seasons were a nightmare because the Falcons didn't address the quarterback position aggressively. That is now in the past and the Falcons learned from their mistakes.
Did they use a lot of resources to right the wrong? Absolutely, but so does any team that wants to have success at the quarterback position right now and down the road.
Think about it, there has been a bigger spike in uproar after the Falcons took Michael Penix Jr. than there ever was last year when they went into the season with Ridder and Heinicke. Last year's situation was spread out throughout the offseason but it is still ridiculous when you compare the two situations.
Be happy with the changes the Atlanta Falcons have made following the Arthur Smith era.