Falcons 2025 Super Bowl odds (Can Raheem Morris lead Atlanta to a championship?)
The Falcons' 2023 season failed to live up to expectations. With a weak schedule and an even weaker division, Arthur Smith and company failed to deliver and as a result, finished 7-10 for the third straight year.
The good news is the Arthur Smith era is over and now Raheem Morris has been hired as their head coach. What's even better is the coordinators he's brought along with him, especially Zac Robinson, who has been the highly touted pass game coordinator for the Rams the past two seasons.
The Falcons offense has some of the best young weapons in the NFL with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts but their main goal this offseason is going to be finding a quarterback who can get the ball in their hands.
The Falcons' Super Bowl odds may be better than you think at this point of the offseason but expect them to move even further, in one direction or the other, when we find out who their quarterback will be at the start of the 2024 season.
Atlanta Falcons odds to win Super Bowl 59
The Falcons' odds to win Super Bowl 59 are set at +5000 at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you translate those odds to implied probability, the Falcons have a 1.96% chance of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Despite finishing with the eighth-worst record in the NFL last season, the Falcons are tied for the 18th-best odds to win the Super Bowl and the eighth-best odds in the NFC. Most importantly, they have the best Super Bowl odds among the four NFC South teams. The Saints and Buccaneers both sit at +7500 and the Panthers are dead last in the NFL at +25000.
The Falcons' success in the upcoming season comes down to who will be their quarterback. We can say with quite a bit of confidence that we'll see someone who is not currently on their roster take over the starting gig. The Desmond Ridder experience did not go as planned and Taylor Heinicke also failed when given the opportunity.
Rumors are circling about who the Falcons will target at the QB position. Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields are two of the top options among current NFL quarterbacks. They may also draft one with the No. 8 overall pick.
With an improved defense, a young offense with tons of weapons, and a new head coach, a strong quarterback may be the final piece of the puzzle for the Falcons this season. Sure, a Super Bowl berth is a long shot, but a playoff spot and an NFC South title are certainly not out of the question.
