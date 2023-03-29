Falcons: 3 Packages to trade up in 2023 draft & the target
Falcons trade up five spots with the Cardinals
This feels like the highest pick the Atlanta Falcons could realistically land. The Panthers, despite initial rumors, are not going to trade out of the first-overall pick which cost them D.J. Moore and the Texans' main goal is to land a quarterback.
The Cardinals, however, don't need a quarterback (at least they don't think they do), therefore, they might consider moving out of the pick to maximize their value.
The selection:
We all want to see Desmond Ridder succeed, but if the Falcons are not fully convinced about him and would feel better with a different quarterback, then they need to make a move. Yes, Anthony Richardson has flaws but they are fixable, and if you are able to fix them, then you potentially have a top-three quarterback in the league.
You also cannot help but gawk at what Richardson could do in Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense. The dude is powerful and fast, then throw in that arm he has (pun intended) and you have yourself an insane talent.