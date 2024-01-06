Falcons: 3 players who were snubbed from the 2024 Pro Bowl
Two Atlanta Falcons were selected to the Pro Bowl while these three were snubbed
The Atlanta Falcons' brightest stars on each side of the ball made the Pro Bowl for the 2023 season—Jessie Bates and Chris Lindstrom.
Both were very deserving of that award. They are arguably the two best players on the team, however, even during a down year, the Atlanta Falcons had some bright stars who have gone unrecognized.
Here are three Falcons who should have made the Pro Bowl.
1. Nate Landman - LB
Nate Landman is the epicenter of a good defense for the Atlanta Falcons. He does so much for his team and he should have been awarded with a Pro Bowl selection.
He is an old-school linebacker who isn't afraid to go one-on-one in the gap with anyone. He is one of the toughest players in the NFL and has played like one of the best.
Pretty good for an undrafted free agent from last year.