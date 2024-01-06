Falcons: 3 players who were snubbed from the 2024 Pro Bowl
Two Atlanta Falcons were selected to the Pro Bowl while these three were snubbed
2. Bijan Robinson - RB
Bijan Robinson was everything we hoped for. He showed off his explosiveness, jukes, one-handed catches, you name it and he did it.
In an anemic offense, Bijan has managed to put up 1,332 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns in what has been essentially 15 games this year. He did enough to deserve a Pro Bowl as a rookie.
The issue is that the three running backs who made it (Christian McCaffrey, D'Andre Swift, and Kyren Williams) deserved it.
But I have a feeling he will find himself in a lot of Pro Bowls down the road.