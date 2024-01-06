Falcons: 3 players who were snubbed from the 2024 Pro Bowl
Two Atlanta Falcons were selected to the Pro Bowl while these three were snubbed
3. A.J. Terrell - CB
There are those players who quietly go about their business every year and don't get much attention because of it. That is A.J. Terrell.
It started in 2021 when Terrell had one of the best seasons we had ever seen from a cornerback. He didn't make the Pro Bowl but he was selected as second-team All-Pro. Then last year he was good but did take a step backwards.
And in the present day, Terrell has been as good as anyone yet the fans and media never talk about him. It is ridiculous and further proves why the Pro Bowl is a joke.
Let's look at the season numbers of the four Pro Bowl CBs compared to Terrell, according to PFF:
A.J. Terrell (16 gms)
DaRon Bland (16 gms)
Charvarius Ward
Jaylon Johnson (14 gms)
Devon Witherspoon (13 gms)
Receptions allowed:
40
46
48
25
35
Yards allowed:
479
672
562
195
380
TDs allowed:
3
3
2
1
4
As you can see, Terrell has numbers that can stack up with any one of them, minus Jaylon Johnson. The issue is that DaRon Bland has eight interceptions, Charvarius Ward plays for the 49ers, and Devon Witherspoon has made some splash plays.
If we are talking about consistency, give me A.J. Terrell (or Jaylon Johnson) over any of these players. This should have been Terrell's second Pro Bowl (as you can tell I am pretty salty about it).