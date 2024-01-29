Falcons 7-round mock draft after Raheem Morris hire: Atlanta makes blockbuster trade
Here is an updated mock draft after the Atlanta Falcons hired their new head coach, Raheem Morris
The Atlanta Falcons did a lot of work in their search for a new head coach. Ultimately, they landed on a very familiar name in Raheem Morris who was their interim head coach four years ago.
It was an interesting hire that has been aimed toward the players and Morris' excellent leadership. We have heard plenty of former and current players, coaches, front office staff, and people within the media who are genuinely excited to see Morris land the highest position in coaching.
Now we can look forward to free agency and the draft. Even though the Falcons retained their general manager, we are going to see a shift in the type of players they pursue.
With the Rams, Raheem Morris had great success finding impactful defenders in the mid-to-late rounds. With so much uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball, expect offensive players to be targeted early and defenders later.
This draft needs to start with finding a franchise quarterback and in this mock draft the Falcons do just that as they make a huge move to land the top pick in the draft.