Falcons 7-round mock draft after Raheem Morris hire: Atlanta makes blockbuster trade
Here is an updated mock draft after the Atlanta Falcons hired their new head coach, Raheem Morris
3 of 5
Round 3, Pick 74: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
After trading up for Caleb Williams, the Atlanta Falcons' next draft selection comes in the third round which they use on another talented playmaker for this offense.
The Falcons need receivers in the worst way possible. Drake London is the only threat under contract for next season. The Falcons need to mix their new receiver room with free agents and rookies.
Roman Wilson would give the Falcons offense some juice down the field. He would help unlock a deep passing game that M.I.A. this past season and give them a 'separator' opposite of the physical Drake London.