Falcons 7-round mock draft after Raheem Morris hire: Atlanta makes blockbuster trade
Here is an updated mock draft after the Atlanta Falcons hired their new head coach, Raheem Morris
Round 4, Pick 109: Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
Tyler Davis has a lot of similarities to Grady Jarrett. Both went to Clemson, both are "undersized," and Davis, much like Grady, will be overlooked in the draft process.
While Davis is a little bigger than Grady, we will probably hear the same type of talk that we heard back in 2015. However, all anyone should focus on is how explosive and dynamic Davis can be.
Tyler Davis could give the Falcons another piece next to guys like David Onyemata and the aforementioned Grady Jarrett.
Round 5, Pick 145: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
Austin Booker is the type of late-round player that Raheem Morris often targeted with the Rams. He is an athletic edge player who can be used in a stand-up position—something Morris likes to do with his athletic ends.
Booker is your typical lead, explosive edge rusher who could be used on passing downs until he develops into a rougher run defender.