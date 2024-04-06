Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: One QB, two trades, Three front-seven players
With 19 days left to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, rumors are swirling about the Atlanta Falcons potential draft strategies. For now, here is a mock draft that involves not one, not two, but three trades.
The Falcons take their edge rusher
To begin day 2, the Falcons select Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac. At 6'4" 247lbs, Isaac is nearly identical to the Falcons' other Penn State edge rusher, Arnold Ebiketie (6'3" 256lbs), and offers a different first move, a chop, as opposed to Ebiketie's spin rush. Bookending and/or rotating edge rushers is something DC Jimmy Lake and HC Raheem Morris are used to, as the Los Angeles Rams used a plethora of edge players last year to play next to newly retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Mentioned earlier this week by a popular Falcons Twitter member, the Falcons have preferred a longer arm length. Isaac, it should be noted, has an arm length of 33 7/8", just a tad shy of Ebiketie and Graham, and over half an inch longer than Malone. With the addition of Isaac to the edge rotation, the Falcons could possibly consider a post-draft signing of 2023 Falcons edge rushers Bud Dupree and/or Calais Campbell.