Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: One QB, two trades, Three front-seven players
With 19 days left to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, rumors are swirling about the Atlanta Falcons potential draft strategies. For now, here is a mock draft that involves not one, not two, but three trades.
The Falcons fill their last two major needs to close out day two
Looking to add a true WR2, the Falcons select Washington Huskies receiver Jalen McMillan in the third round at 74th overall. Able to run a wide variety of routes and armed with fantastic ability at the catchpoint, McMillan is everything teams look for in their 2nd option at receiver. In an offense with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, and two solid running backs, a receiver of McMillan's caliber is a luxury few teams have.
With Jessie Bates at free safety, the primary backend of the defense is in good hands. But Bates is best when he can roam the field and line up anywhere. With Richie Grant and Demarcco Hellams, Bates was hamstrung at times. Even before trading Richie Grant, safety was a need, and the Falcons fixed that need here, taking a Utah defensive back in the mid-rounds two years in a row. (Clark Phillips III, round 4, 2023)