Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: One QB, two trades, Three front-seven players
With 19 days left to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, rumors are swirling about the Atlanta Falcons potential draft strategies. For now, here is a mock draft that involves not one, not two, but three trades.
The Falcons take a QB in round 4
The Falcons enter the 2024 NFL Draft with just two QB's on the roster. Backing up Kirk Cousins is Taylor Heinecke, but behind him is a void. HC Raheem Morris mentioned in a recent interview that the team would bring in a third QB before the season began, and the Falcons take a flyer in round four, selecting the 6'2" 217lb signal-caller out of Tulane with the 103rd pick in the draft. Known for his football IQ and ability to throw passes into the middle of the field, Pratt is the perfect developmental QB to sit behind vets Cousins and Heinecke.
The Falcons focus on height in round 5
Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson might not share Arthur Smith's love for the tight end position, but when a prospect is 6'6" 249lbs, and runs a 4.62 forty-yard dash, you take him as depth. Wiley is an exemplary blocker, akin to newly signed tight end Charlie Woerner, but unlike Woerner, Wiley shows a considerable aptitude as a pass catcher. At six and a half feet tall Wiley has the size and his 9.71 RAS grade demonstrates he has the athleticism to go with it.
Doubling up on edge in this draft, the Falcons make it clear they intend to rush the passer with a committee. Like 2nd round pick Adisa Isaac, the Ole Miss edge rusher has an arm length in the 33" range. At 6'2" 260lbs, Johnson is a bigger build than Isaac, adding versatility to the Falcons edge room. Johnson does have issues with inconsistent hand usage, but the Falcons are betting on DL coach Jay Rodgers to help fix that.