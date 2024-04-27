Falcons add much needed defensive force in Bralen Trice
Bralen Trice became the newest member of the Falcons as the team selected him in the 3rd round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Most of the headlines that were read after the first night of this year's NFL Draft was the decision surrounding the Falcons' logic for choosing a quarterback with their first round pick. The Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr., a quarterback from the University of Washington with the 8th overall pick.
Even newly signed quarterback Kirk Cousins was surprised by the pick and so were fans, especially considering the team's dire need for an edge rusher. General manager Terry Fontenot was patient as he carried out his plan and stuck to it as he finally selected who could become a major contributor on the defensive side of the ball.
The Falcons chose Bralen Trice with their 3rd round pick and this is a player who could end up being the steal of the draft. Trice was projected as a first-round pick in many mock drafts and the Falcons have acquired a 1st round talent. Trice was a very consistent, high-caliber player in college and terrorized quarterbacks in the Pac-12 as he finished the season with 15 quarterback hits and 7 sacks.
The Falcons need pass rushers who can get pressure considering that they were 27th in sacks and 23rd in total pressures according to StatMuse.com. Trice should fit in nicely and will fill a definite need as he finished first among FBS players in pressures.
Trice will also be rejoining his former coach from the University of Washington in newly hired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake who Trice credits for assisting with his growth, development and putting that fire in him. He should be able to enter training camp and give both Lorenzo Carter and DeAngelo Malone a fight for the starting outside linebacker spot opposite Arnold Ebiketie.
The only real concern about Trice is observing how he will adjust to the bigger and stronger offensive linemen in the NFL. He will have to learn and refine his technique and will also have to adjust to the speed of the NFL. Trice also has proven that he can perform under the bright lights as well as he recorded 2 sacks in the 2024 College Football Playoff Semifinal. Hopefully, Trice will be able to do the same for the Falcons for years to come.