Falcons are most popular bet to win NFC South in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons are +220 to win the NFC South in 2023.
Rookies have officially reported to training camp for the Atlanta Falcons, which means football is BACK!
With the season quickly approaching, it's time to place some bets.
I have good news for us Falcons fans. It's not just us who think the Falcons are going to be serious contenders in the NFC South this season. In fact, they're the most bet on team to win the division at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Here are the odds at BetMGM so you can bet on them yourself:
Atlanta Falcons NFC South Odds
Falcons Can Win NFC South in 2023
The Falcons have quietly made a ton of fantastic additions this offseason, especially to their defense. Calaid Campbell, David Onyemata, Jessie Bates and Jeff Okudah are just a few of the names added to their defensive unit.
That's going to help this team take a huge step in the right direction, especially in a division that's extremely gettable this year.
The Panthers will have a rookie quarterback at the helm, the Buccaneers are going from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield, and the Saints tried to solve their turnover issues by adding one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the NFL in Derek Carr.
Meanwhile, Desmond Ridder improved in each of his four starts last year and they have given him some additional weapons including Mack Hollins and Bijan Robinson. Kyle Pitts is also expected to return healthy.
Are the Falcons Super Bowl contenders? Probably not, but they're very much alive to win the division and I think their odds at +240 make them a great bet to achieve the feat.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change