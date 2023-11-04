Falcons become oldest championship-less team after Rangers World Series title
The Atlanta Falcons have taken over as the oldest North American sports team to not win a championship in their history after the Rangers won their first World Series on Wednesday.
The nation just watched a team win their first championship this week as the Texas Rangers took down the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series. It was a very improbable championship for a team that was established in 1961.
Now that the Rangers have found paydirt, all eyes are on the Atlanta Falcons who are now the oldest team to not hold a title in their history. The Falcons were established in 1966 and have come as close to winning a championship without winning a championship in sports history.
Atlanta Falcons become oldest North American sports team without a title
The Atlanta Falcons are in their 58th season. That means they have gone 57 seasons without a championship. That is obviously a long time to go without a championship and it means they are the oldest team to not win a title in the four main North American sports.
Just a few days ago, the Texas Rangers staked claim to that fact that no one wants to stake claim to but now that goes to the Falcons.
The Rangers, as previously mentioned, were able to weather an up-and-down season and find a way to take home their first championship in their history. It was a long time coming for the old baseball team.
Now the pressure is on the Atlanta Falcons who came into existence during the NFL, AFL merger. Obviously, there are older teams who do not have a Super Bowl but every single one of those teams was able to win a championship prior to the merger—which, to be fair, wasn't as difficult as it is to win a Super Bowl nowadays (more teams equals lower odds).
We clearly do not need to go back and give a history of how close the Atlanta Falcons have come. If you have been living under a rock then I am sure you can find out what happened six years ago.
The point of all of this is to tell the Falcons that it is time to bring home a Lombardi trophy. We have waited far too long.