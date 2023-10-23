Falcons being investigated for management of Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons didn't report Bijan Robinson's uncertain status on Sunday and now they may pay the price
Bijan Robinson had a rough weekend as he was suffering from a significant headache that limited his touches on Sunday. No one knew why Bijan wasn't playing until halftime when the Atlanta Falcons head coach stated that he wasn't feeling well.
Now, the Falcons might be in trouble. The NFL has stated that they are going to investigate the team and usually, these situations result in a fine.
Falcons could get fined for management of Bijan Robinson
If you didn't believe that fantasy football and betting have taken over the NFL, well now you should believe it. The Falcons failed to report that their star running back Bijan Robinson had a headache, which resulted in him getting just one touch, and now it could result in a hefty fine.
A headache, yes, a headache could cost the Falcons. Just because they didn't tag him as having an illness. This is because it, no doubt, cost people money, whether in betting, fantasy, or whatever it may be.
I'm sorry but if the Falcons get punished for this then that is ridiculous. I know it is league rules to report things like this but a headache is a headache. It is something that can come and go and the Falcons did play him a few times, so it isn't like they completely sat him on the bench. Yeah, I know, one touch throughout the entire game isn't anything but he still took the field.
I may get on the bad side of many people for saying this but gambling has inherent risks. When you place money down, you know anything could happen that burns your chances of winning money.
Did the Falcons break the rules? Probably, but this gets overblown because people aren't happy that their risky bet didn't turn out the way they wanted it to. Or that their fantasy team didn't score a few more points.
It is a weird situation that could cost the Falcons. I just don't see how this is any different than when a player ends up being a healthy scratch.