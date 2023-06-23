Falcons' best candidate to win each 'NFL Honors' award: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, etc.
Falcons candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson, RB
This was an even easier choice; the Atlanta Falcons took a generational talent in the top ten of the draft. Eyes are already on Bijan Robinson to take home AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Out of any player who was drafted, Bijan Robinson has the best combination of skill and fit. He is one of the best runners we have ever seen out of college and he joins an offense that had a top-three rushing offense last year. Then consider that they brought back every major piece on the offense, so we already know what we will see out on the field.
Many outlets have had Robinson as the betting favorite to take home the award. Prior to the season starting, this is likely the best chance the Falcons have had to have a player take home this award since Matt Ryan won it in 2008.