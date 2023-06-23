Falcons' best candidate to win each 'NFL Honors' award: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, etc.
Falcons candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year: Clark Phillips III, CB
You never see a slot cornerback win Defensive Rookie of the Year but, surprisingly enough, there is an avenue for the Atlanta Falcons' fourth-round pick to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Coaches have already said that Clark Phillips will play primarily in the slot initially and could eventually move outside. Either way, Clark Phillips is a playmaker and playmakers usually win these awards.
During his career at Utah, Phillips had nine interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns. During his final season, he had six interceptions that he returned for 142 yards and two touchdowns in only 12 games!
If he is able to grab a handful of interceptions, score a couple of touchdowns, and lock up his opponents, then he could find himself being named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.