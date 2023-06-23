Falcons' best candidate to win each 'NFL Honors' award: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, etc.
Falcons candidate for Comeback Player of the Year: Kyle Pitts, TE
Kyle Pitts, presumably, would be the only candidate on the Atlanta Falcons. Outside of Ta'Quon Graham, Pitts is the only player who is coming off of an injury while also being guaranteed a multitude of snaps. The Falcons also don't have any Geno Smith-type players on their roster, so Pitts is the clear pick.
Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith are keys to Pitts being named Comeback Player of the Year. Pitts has all the talent you could want but needs on-target passes to be able to produce.
There has only been one tight end to win this award—Rob Gronkowski back in 2014. Gronk had 82 catches for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. If we use that as a benchmark then the award is well within reach for Pitts. The touchdowns are the concerning part since he only has three in his career.
Nevertheless, Kyle Pitts is a great candidate to win Comeback Player of the Year, which would finally shush all the critics who think he is a bust already, win-win.