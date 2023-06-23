Falcons' best candidate to win each 'NFL Honors' award: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, etc.
Falcons candidate for Offensive Player of the Year: Drake London, WR
Offensive Player of the Year is a difficult one to predict for the Atlanta Falcons. Initially, you think Bijan Robinson but rookies generally don't win this award, so then possibly Desmond Ridder but a quarterback hasn't won it since Patrick Mahomes in 2018. So, I fell on Drake London because of his talent, plus I didn't want to repeat players.
Drake London would need to put up dominant stats to be considered. For London, touchdowns could be key, if he is able to catch double-digit TDs it would go a long way in helping him win OPOY.
This still seems like a long shot because think about all of the monster years Julio Jones had and yet he never won OPOY. Some of that had to do with team success but it still speaks to how much it takes.
Cooper Kupp won the award in 2021 with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 TDs, while Justin Jefferson was the winner from this past season with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and 8 TDs. Those are lofty expectations for the second-year wide receiver, but the talent is certainly there.