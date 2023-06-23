Falcons' best candidate to win each 'NFL Honors' award: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, etc.
Falcons candidate for Most Valuable Player: Desmond Ridder, QB
If there is one thing we know about the NFL it is that quarterbacks dominate the MVP award. We are now on ten consecutive and 15 of the last 16 MVPs being QBs—Adrian Peterson is the only non-QB since 2007.
Why do we think that will change? Quarterbacks are growing increasingly more valuable and so it would take a historic season by a player at another position AND having no standout quarterbacks for a non-QB to take the award.
Desmond Ridder is the Falcons' starting quarterback, so, by default, he is their best candidate to win Most Valuable Player.
While I might not sound too optimistic, there is always a chance for Ridder to have an MVP season. He has a ton of talent around him, arguably more than Matt Ryan had when he earned the MVP award. He could put up stunning stats, crazier things have happened.