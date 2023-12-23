Falcons: Bijan fines could help seal the fate of Arthur Smith
If you are looking for the Atlanta Falcons to fire Arthur Smith then recent fines over his handling of Bijan Robinson's headache could be a good thing
Back in week seven, the Atlanta Falcons traveled to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in a matchup that was a fight for first place in the NFC South. Bijan Robinson was expected to be the driving force of the Falcons offense but instead he ended up doing basically nothing.
We were all unsure why he wasn't playing but at halftime Arthur Smith cleared things up by telling the media that Bijan was feeling good with a headache. Soon after the game it was announced that the Falcons would be investigated and it only took the NFL two months to finally fine the team and HC Arthur Smith. That fine couldn't have come at a worse time if you are Arthur Smith.
Fines could play a role in Arthur Smith's future with the Atlanta Falcons
The NFL announced on Friday that both Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons would be fined a good chunk of change for not reporting Bijan Robinson's week seven headache prior to the game.
It is honestly a tacky fine but there are reasons why the NFL has the rules in place. It is just strange that it took them two months to finally announce their decision.
As for Arthur Smith, the fine couldn't have come at a worse time. You are already, seemingly, in hot water with your owner and because of a mistake you made, his team has been fined $75,000.
Is 75k going to get an NFL head coach fired? No, but when your job security is already in limbo, it certainly does not help.
75k dollars is still 75k dollars, whether you are a multibillion dollar organization or not. That is money lost due to complacency on the part of Arthur Smith.
Mistakes like this and losing to a one-win team on Sunday all compile to put your job in jeopardy. We will just have to wait a few weeks to see what the final decision ends up being.