Falcons boast much-improved defensive front for 2023
This offseason, the Atlanta Falcons have improved their defense in several facets. The defensive line has perhaps seen the biggest change and improvement when compared to last season's. The Falcons have improved this part of the roster by adding both young and experienced players alike.
Falcons steal from rivals early in free agency
In the first week of free agency, the Falcons made a flurry of free agency signings on the defensive side of the ball. Those signings included former Saints players that will aid the defensive line/edge.
David Onyemata will bring loads of NFL experience to the Falcons' defensive front. Joining him from New Orleans is Kaden Elliss, who primarily plays off of the edge but also can play inside linebacker as well. Those two signings, combined with new defensive coordinate Ryan Nielsen (who comes from New Orleans), look to be effective as Nielsen will know how to get the best out of them.
Veteran defensive lineman joins Atlanta amid interest from others
Former Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Falcons earlier this week.
The Falcons were not the only team interested in Campbell's services; teams such as the Jaguars, Bills, and Jets were in on signing the experienced lineman. Campbell finished the 2023 season with 5.5 sacks.
Many have stated that this signing feels similar to the Falcons signing of Dwight Freeney in 2016. It was a signing that went very much under the radar, and while Campbell will contribute his fair share on the field, he will also help develop and mentor the younger players as well as having a positive impact in the community.
In a surprising move, the Falcons reinstated Eddie Goldman from the retired list. The former Bear will now play out the one-year contract that he signed with Atlanta last offseason before retiring.
The Falcons also re-signed Lorenzo Carter, who will provide depth on the edge.