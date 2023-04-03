Falcons boast much-improved defensive front for 2023
Falcons' own ready to push on
Grady Jarrett, who is double-teamed by opposing offensive lines, finally has some legitimate help. Jarett has consistently been one of Atlanta's best players since being drafted. Long gone are the days of Jarrett being a one-man wrecking crew.
The Falcons will hope that recent draft picks Arnold Ebiketie, Taquon Graham, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, and DeAngelo Malone will make leaps in their development after promising signs over the past few seasons. If those four continue their development in their young careers, Atlanta could have quite a turnaround that would see them have a top-half ten pass rush/defensive front unit in the league.
The Falcons could possibly go from one of the worst pass-rushing units to one of the better ones in the league in just one offseason. Terry Fontenot has methodically improved this Falcons' defensive line without overspending.
Falcons fans can expect their team to have a much-improved defense going into the 2023 season. Football is won and lost in the trenches, and the Falcons appear to be making solid moves to solidify their defensive line.