Falcons day 3 mock draft: Huskies continue to relocate to the south
From Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, droves of Washington Huskies have flown south after the winter. Could we see that trend continue on day three of the draft?
The Falcons continue the Washington Huskies 2024 migration south
After taking Michael Penix at 8th overall Thursday night, the Falcons brought another Husky to Flowery Branch, Georgia last night when they drafted edge rusher Bralen Trice 74th overall towards the start of round three. With that move, the Falcons have brought in a former Washington coach (DC Jimmy Lake) and offensive and defensive players (Michael Penix Jr. and Bralen Trice) this offseason. While many fans wanted one of the trio of Washington receivers, unfortunately, it didn't pan out, as Rome Odunze went to the Bears in round one, Ja'Lynn Polk to the Patriots in round two, and Jalen McMillan to the Bucs in round three.
On day three, there are several more Washington players that are both scheme fits and positions of need for Atlanta. With the added bonus of already having chemistry and fraternity with Penix/Trice/Lake, it might be worth taking fliers on. After all, if Raheem Morris wants to ingrain a winning culture in Atlanta, there is no better place is there to start than the 2023 College Football Runners-Up.
Day 2 recap
On day two of the draft, the Falcons addressed the defensive line exclusively, beginning with a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. With the 35th pick of the draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro
Trading away the third round pick acquired in the Calvin Ridley trade, Atlanta moved up eight spots to select the Nigerian-born defensive lineman. What was at first a head-scratching decision to move up quickly made sense as 6 of the next 19 picks (3 of the next 4) were also defensive linemen.
In round three, the Falcons used their only remaining day two pick on Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice, a player many thought was worthy of a late first-second round pick earlier on in the draft process before falling after a disappointing combine performance.
Day 3 of the NFL Draft
On day three of the NFL Draft, the Falcons still have yet to address their needs at cornerback and receiver. Additionally, extra depth on both sides of the line and safety, as well as a speedy addition to the running back room must be considered.
Round 4
With cornerbacks TJ Tampa and Kris-Abrams Draine still on the board at 109, the Falcons can take a corner here, or select falling receiver Troy Franklin. Instead, the Falcons capitalize on the falling players differently- trading back five picks and adding another fourth-rounder only two picks later while only giving away their fifth-round pick in exchange, so that the Jaguars can select the cornerback of their choice.
With the first of the two picks in the trade, the Falcons select versatile receiver Jamari Thrash, who true to his name, is a true thrasher of a route runner. Thrash excels at finding holes in zones, something highly favored in Sean McVay-style offenses. The LaGrange, GA native catching passes in Atlanta on Sundays just makes too much sense.
With the second of the picks the Falcons receive from the Jaguars in round four, the Falcons select former Oregon corner Khyree Jackson. An insane physical specimen, Jackson stands at 6'3" 194lbs and while his speed isn't quite on the level of being considered elite, his 32 3/4" arms combined with his head-to-toe height gives him enough length to make up for it.
Rounds 6 and 7
At 6'3" 244lbs, Zion Tupuola-Fetui fits the prototype Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake want from their pass rushers. While Zion will never be a #1 or even #2 pass rusher, he is a perfect rotational/depth pickup. Considering he already has chemistry with Bralen Trice and was recruited to Washington by Jimmy Lake, Tupuola-Fetui is a smart pick at 186.
Trading what would be their second consecutive 6th-round pick, the Falcons move back fifteen spots in round six while adding a pick at the very end of the draft. Needing to add depth at multiple positions, this is a no-brainer move for Atlanta as they seek to add more contributors.
Bijan Robinson offers an elite mix of speed and power from the running back position and Tyler Allgeier provides a true power back role, but the Falcons still need a #3 guy now that Cordarrelle Patterson has left for Pittsburgh with Arthur Smith. At 5'10" 208lbs and running a 4.52 forty, Holani offers a blend of athleticism that is worth taking a chance on. With the new kickoff rules, Holani also can take over as a kickoff returner next to Avery Williams.
While he isn't starting caliber, Dominique Hampton does possess a freakish athletic profile. Standing at 6'2" 215lbs, running a 4.51 forty, and 33 1/4" arms, Hampton fits every bit of the modern safety prototype. He would instantly contribute on special teams with an outside shot to be a complimentary defensive role player.
The 6'8" 313 mammoth of a human being, Crum also possesses speed that should be impossible for someone his size. Crum runs a 4.94 forty with a 1.69-second 10-yard split and offers athleticism that would be envied in a pass-catching tight end. While he will never be a starter in the NFL, Crum is a solid candidate to be groomed into Atlanta's swing tackle role.
Corner and safety still need work
While the Falcons do address the two defensive back positions on day three, both could still use vast improvement, especially safety. Targeting guys like cornerback Akhello Witherspoon and safeties Justin Simmons, Micah Hyde, and Terrell Edmunds would be expected of Fontenot and company in the coming days/weeks leading up to training camp.