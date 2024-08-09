Falcons depth chart going into first preseason game vs. Dolphins
The Atlanta Falcons have their first game tonight as they open their preseason against the team they have gone up against in joint practices all week, the Miami Dolphins.
The first depth chart is always fun because it gives you a glimpse into the thinking of the organization. It tells you who is trending up and who is trending down and that is the case here. Let's look at the depth chart that will be ever-changing over the next month.
Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart
Position
1
2
3
4
5
QB:
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
Taylor Heinicke
Nathan Rourke
RB:
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
Avery Williams
Jase McClellan
Carlos Washington Jr.
WR:
Drake London
Chris Blair
Austin Mack
James Washington
WR:
Darnell Mooney
Rondale Moore
Casey Washington
Josh Ali
OJ Hiliare
WR:
Ray-Ray McCloud III
KhaDarel Hodge
Dylan Drummond
Jesse Matthews
TE:
Kyle Pitts
John FitzPatrick
Jordan Thomas
TE:
Charlie Woerner
Ross Dwelley
Austin Stogner
LT:
Jake Matthews
Barry Wesley
Julien Davenport
Jaryd Jones-Smith
LG:
Matt Bergeron
Jovaughn Gwyn
C:
Drew Dalman
Ryan Neuzil
RG:
Chris Lindstrom
Kyle Hinton
John Leglue
RT:
Kaleb McGary
Storm Norton
Andrew Stueber
Zach Bailey
Atlanta Falcons defensive depth chart
Position
1
2
3
4
DL:
Grady Jarrett
Kentavius Street
Eddie Goldman
Tommy Togiai
DL:
David Onyemata
Ruke Orhorhoro
Zion Logue
Prince Emili
DL:
Zach Harrison
Ta'Quon Graham
Brandon Dorlus
LaCale London
EDGE:
Lorenzo Carter
James Smith-Williams
Bradlee Anae
DeAngelo Malone
EDGE:
Arnold Ebiketie
Bralen Trice
Demone Harris
Kenny Oginni
LB:
Kaden Elliss
JD Bertrand
Milo Eifler
LB:
Troy Andersen
Nate Landman
Donavan Mutin
CB:
A.J. Terrell
Kevin King
Anthony Johnson
Natrone Brooks
CB:
Mike Hughes
Clark Phillips III
Harrison Hand
Trey Vaval
Slot:
Dee Alford
Antonio Hamilton Sr.
Jayden Price
S:
Jessie Bates III
Micah Abernathy
Dane Cruikshank
Tre Tarpley III
S:
Richie Grant
DeMarcco Hellams
Lukas Denis
Atlanta Falcons special teams depth chart
Position
1
2
Kicker:
Younghoe Koo
Punter:
Bradley Pinion
Holder:
Bradley Pinion
Long snapper:
Liam McCullough
Punt returner:
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Mike Hughes
Kick returner:
Avery Williams
Rondale Moore