Falcons depth chart going into first preseason game vs. Dolphins

Taking a look at the depth chart for the preseason opener.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Atlanta Falcons Training Camp / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
The Atlanta Falcons have their first game tonight as they open their preseason against the team they have gone up against in joint practices all week, the Miami Dolphins.

The first depth chart is always fun because it gives you a glimpse into the thinking of the organization. It tells you who is trending up and who is trending down and that is the case here. Let's look at the depth chart that will be ever-changing over the next month.

Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart

Position

1

2

3

4

5

QB:

Kirk Cousins

Michael Penix Jr.

Taylor Heinicke

Nathan Rourke

RB:

Bijan Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Avery Williams

Jase McClellan

Carlos Washington Jr.

WR:

Drake London

Chris Blair

Austin Mack

James Washington

WR:

Darnell Mooney

Rondale Moore

Casey Washington

Josh Ali

OJ Hiliare

WR:

Ray-Ray McCloud III

KhaDarel Hodge

Dylan Drummond

Jesse Matthews

TE:

Kyle Pitts

John FitzPatrick

Jordan Thomas

TE:

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

Austin Stogner

LT:

Jake Matthews

Barry Wesley

Julien Davenport

Jaryd Jones-Smith

LG:

Matt Bergeron

Jovaughn Gwyn

C:

Drew Dalman

Ryan Neuzil

RG:

Chris Lindstrom

Kyle Hinton

John Leglue

RT:

Kaleb McGary

Storm Norton

Andrew Stueber

Zach Bailey

Atlanta Falcons defensive depth chart

Position

1

2

3

4

DL:

Grady Jarrett

Kentavius Street

Eddie Goldman

Tommy Togiai

DL:

David Onyemata

Ruke Orhorhoro

Zion Logue

Prince Emili

DL:

Zach Harrison

Ta'Quon Graham

Brandon Dorlus

LaCale London

EDGE:

Lorenzo Carter

James Smith-Williams

Bradlee Anae

DeAngelo Malone

EDGE:

Arnold Ebiketie

Bralen Trice

Demone Harris

Kenny Oginni

LB:

Kaden Elliss

JD Bertrand

Milo Eifler

LB:

Troy Andersen

Nate Landman

Donavan Mutin

CB:

A.J. Terrell

Kevin King

Anthony Johnson

Natrone Brooks

CB:

Mike Hughes

Clark Phillips III

Harrison Hand

Trey Vaval

Slot:

Dee Alford

Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Jayden Price

S:

Jessie Bates III

Micah Abernathy

Dane Cruikshank

Tre Tarpley III

S:

Richie Grant

DeMarcco Hellams

Lukas Denis

Atlanta Falcons special teams depth chart

Position

1

2

Kicker:

Younghoe Koo

Punter:

Bradley Pinion

Holder:

Bradley Pinion

Long snapper:

Liam McCullough

Punt returner:

Ray-Ray McCloud III

Mike Hughes

Kick returner:

Avery Williams

Rondale Moore

