Falcons: Desmond Ridder made Texans' safety Jimmie Ward look foolish
Sometimes it is best to say nothing and that is what Houston Texans' safety Jimmie Ward wish he had done after commenting about the Atlanta Falcons passing game
It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons had struggled to pass the ball through the first four weeks of the 2023 season, and even dating back to last season. That is why Houston Texans' safety Jimmie Ward decided to make a backhanded comment about the passing game.
However, things ended up playing out much differently than anyone thought. Jimmie Ward thought his defense would just have to stop the run and they would have the Falcons by the throat but things did not play out like that and it has made Ward's comments look bad.
Jimmie Ward wishes he didn't say anything about the Atlanta Falcons offense
As previously mentioned, defenses had a simple game plan going into games against the Atlanta Falcons; stop the run and you will stop the offense. But things can change quickly in the NFL and that was true for the Falcons in week five.
Let's revisit Jimmie Ward decided to say about the Falcons and their offense.
The Texans did exactly what they wanted to do on defense; they stopped the Falcons' ground game holding them to under 100 yards but the Falcons were trying to pass the ball.
Jimmie Ward and his defense allowed Desmond Ridder to have the biggest game of his career as he threw for 329 yards and one touchdown. Drake London also threw for 22 yards, so that is 351 yards that the Texans defense gave up.
I am pretty sure Jimmie Ward won't be saying much moving forward. But, then again, he came from the 49ers and they seem to talk way too much.
On a real note, I don't understand why players still make degrading comments like that. It seems to always bite them in the butt. It just gives the opponent more fuel or it causes your team to just self-destruct even more than it already has *Sean Payton*