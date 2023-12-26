Falcons: Dominant win over Colts should not change fate of Arthur Smith
Arthur Smith might have just led his Atlanta Falcons to the biggest win of his career but that should not change his job security
The Atlanta Falcons have a massive decision to make at the end of the season, and it just became an even more difficult decision. Arthur Smith, after two gut-wrenching losses, just had a big win over the hot Colts which would lead you to believe that his outlook has changed.
However, we still saw the same chronic problems that we have seen from this team for the past three years. It is a huge problem that should result in Arthur Smith's dismissal.
The Atlanta Falcons should still fire Arthur Smith at season's end
Reports were swirling about Arthur Smith's job security as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons leading into week 16. Owner Arthur Blank has, rightfully, become antsy with his team as they have not looked like the improved team we were expecting.
This past Sunday, the Falcons were able to handle a hot Colts team, holding them to ten points while scoring 29 points. It was a dominant win, but it was also a dominant win that should not change Blank's mind about his current head coach.
The Falcons still made those chronic, critical mistakes on Sunday. The difference was that they got away with them. In week 15 and before, they weren't getting away with them.
Right before half QB Taylor Heinicke threw a pass right to the defender which would have been a pick six. A few plays later, the Falcons took a timeout after spiking the ball. And then on the first play of the second half, Heinicke shanked the snap and was somehow able to get the ball back.
While no one is expecting a perfect performance, those are the type of mistakes that good teams do not make. Simple as that.
The other thing that stood out was the Falcons' ability to move the ball but not score touchdowns. Scoring two touchdowns with over 400 yards of offense is unacceptable. Kicking five field goals is unacceptable.
In fact, much of the reason Arthur Smith was hired was because of his Titans' ability to turn yards into touchdowns.
We hear it ad nauseam, good teams in the NFL do not turn the ball over, turn turnovers into touchdowns, and score touchdowns when in the redzone. Those are three things the Falcons have been horrendous at.
On Sunday, they were 0-3 in the redzone, turned Bates' interception into three points, and should have had two turnovers on offense. It has been the same thing every week—whether we win or lose.
I will close by saying that this dominant win should not affect Arthur Smith's job security.