Falcons draft class gets even worse after Bills poach draft pick out of UGA
We have seen nothing from the Atlanta Falcons' 2024 draft class. Late-round pick JD Bertrand remains the only rookie to play an offensive or defensive snap for this team entering Week 5.
Only one draft pick didn't make the final roster going into the season. Sixth-round pick Zion Logue, a former Georgia Bulldog, was released and subsequently signed to the practice squad.
One of the risks you take when putting a player on your practice squad is they can be poached by any team at any time. The team who poaches them has to sign them to their active roster and that is what the Buffalo Bills have done with Zion Logue, meaning this draft class looks even worse.
The Atlanta Falcons lose rookie DL Zion Logue to the Buffalo Bills
We have to remain patient with this draft class, we knew that going into the season. Michael Penix Jr. isn't going to start barring injury, Ruke Orhohoro and Brandon Dorlus are buried on the depth chart, and Bralen Trice tore his ACL.
JD Bertrand is the only player we have seen play offense or defense for the 2-2 Falcons.
While there weren't immediate plans to bring up Zion Logue, he was a player the coaching staff was excited to see develop. He had a great final preseason game as he made a final effort to make the roster.
The Buffalo Bills liked what they saw from him because they signed him off Atlanta's practice squad to their active roster.
We saw this same thing happen to the Dirty Birds twice last year. Running back Godwin Igwebuike was snatched by the Steelers and offensive tackle Joshua Miles by the Giants.
It is disappointing to see the local player go elsewhere but the reality is he wasn't going to see the field anytime soon. He knew that which is why he agreed to leave rather than sitting idle. Second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro hasn't even been able to crack the gameday-active roster. The defensive line depth on this team is unmatched.