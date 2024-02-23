Falcons draft picks in 2024, 2025 & Beyond: Full list
By Ryan Heckman
As we get you set for the 2024 NFL Draft, fans need to know: where do the Atlanta Falcons pick?
By now, most of us know what the first round looks like. But, how about the rest of the way? How many picks do the Falcons have and where do they land?
What about the following years? Have the Falcons made any trades that have future implications beyond this year's draft?
Let's get right into the reason you're here, starting with the team's picks in 2024.
Falcons draft picks in 2024
Round
Pick
1
8
2
43
3
74
3
79 (via JAX)
4
109
5
141
6
198 (via CLE)
The biggest takeaway and potential questions come from the Calvin Ridley trade. Atlanta traded Ridley back in 2022 for a pair of draft picks. The first came last year, in the fourth round. The second is a conditional selection that comes this year.
Currently, the pick is set to be in the third round. It could end up being a second rounder if Jacksonville extends Ridley prior to the new league year starting on March 13. But, if the Jaguars wait and extend him after that date, the pick remains in the third round. It's a little tricky, but the Jaguars will probably play their cards right in order to not see that pick go up a round.
The Falcons traded their own sixth-round pick to Philadelphia for defensive lineman Kentavius Street. They also made a swap with Cleveland where the Browns traded a sixth-round pick to Atlanta for a seventh rounder and linebacker Deion Jones.
Fun fact: for the third-straight year, the Falcons will pick no. 8 overall. The previous two years, Atlanta has used the pick on running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London.
What will they do with the pick this year? Will they opt to trade up? How about making a trade for a guy like Justin Fields, which seems to be a hot topic as of late?
Other recent no. 8 overall picks:
2021: CB Jaycee Horn (CAR)
2020: LB Isaiah Simmons (ARI)
2019: TE T.J. Hockenson (DET)
2018: LB Roquan Smith (CHI)
2017: RB Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
2016: OL Jack Conklin (TEN)
2015: OLB Vic Beasley (ATL)
Falcons draft picks in 2025
The Falcons currently have seven draft picks in 2025.
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7
- Round 7
Atlanta traded a sixth-round pick in exchange for wide receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round pick, which explains the later round discrepancy.
Falcons draft picks in 2026
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Atlanta has yet to make any trades that include their 2026 draft capital.