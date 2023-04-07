Falcons Draft Profile Bijan Robinson: strengths, weaknesses, highlights, prediction
Fit with Falcons
The discussion about Bijan Robinson's fit with the Atlanta Falcons centers around head coach and offensive play-caller Arthur Smith. Smith led one of the top rushing offenses last year and would love to continue that in 2023.
Smith likes to have bigger running backs with the likes of Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Caleb Huntley, and even Derrick Henry going back to his time in Tennessee. Bijan looks like a player he would want but is there room for another featured back in Atlanta's backfield? Allgeier is here for the future and Patterson is under contract for another year.
Best player available strategy or not, I don't think taking a running back with the eighth pick is the best use of your resources. Especially considering that most of the NFL's best running backs were mid-to-late-round picks.
I like his fit in the offense (or any offense for that matter), however, I don't like fit when we are talking about timing and value (assuming Atlanta doesn't trade down). I also don't think you can justify taking him when you have more pressing needs elsewhere.
Fit: B-
Prediction
While I am not a proponent of taking a running back so high, I don't know that it will dissuade the Falcons from selecting him. It is a position that is heavily featured for this team and so it holds more value for them compared to practically every other team.
Not to mention there is the 'BPA' approach that could play a part in this. I do think they will have the opportunity to select the Texas running back at pick eight, so it just comes down to how they view Bijan compared to other prospects.